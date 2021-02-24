Evangelion Lipstick Ad Releases Key Animation Frames

In November last year, Evangelion pilot-turned-model Rei Ayanami appeared in an animated ad for Japanese makeup brand KATE. On Friday, the ad campaign released the key animation frames drawn by the ad's animator Mai Yoneyama ( Kill la Kill , Promare , Kiznaiver ).

Yoneyama commented: "When producing this ad, it was difficult to maintain the balance between preserving the character of Rei Ayanami and depicting lipstick that looked good on her, but I think that KATE's image and her mysterious character ended up being a good match."

The ad itself can be seen below on the official YouTube channel of Kanebo Cosmetics:

A second ad was released earlier this month, which depicts what happens to Rei after she tries on the lipstick for the very first time. The ad marked the official release of the "KATE: Red Nude Rouge (EV)" product, which opened limited-time shipments in Japan earlier. It can be purchased from Amazon JP, LOHACO, @cosme SHOPPING, and the Matsumoto Kiyoshi online stores. The product will also be sold in the following Asian regions: China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

