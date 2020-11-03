Rei Ayanami Says 'No More Rules' in Lipstick Ad

Following her appearance as the new face of Japanese makeup brand KATE, Evangelion pilot-turned-model Rei Ayanami appeared in her first ad for "KATE: Red Nude Rouge (EV)."

Noticeably, Rei looks a bit different from her initial ad illustration after applying the lipstick. The short ad segment also references elements from the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime's opening sequence. The ad was animated by Promare and Kill la Kill alumni, Mai Yoneyama .

The "KATE: Red Nude Rouge (EV)" product will get a limited release in Japan on Feburary 2 next year. It will also be sold in the following Asian regions: China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam. Online preorders will open for it on November 4.

Source: Comic Natalie