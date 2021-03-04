Attack on Titan Manga Breaks Records With Titan-Sized Print Volume

Kodansha is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for largest comic book published by issuing a new Titan-sized print of Attack on Titan 's first two chapters. Kodansha has released some images demonstrating the scale of the book, which is reportedly 6-7 times than a regular tankо̄bon.

The 96-page volume will be available for order on Kodansha 's online shop from March 6 with a limited 100-print run. When all 100 copies have been sold, the Guinness World Record will officially recognize Attack on Titan as the record holder.

If you want to own your own Titan-sized book, do note that it will cost 165,000 yen (approximately US$1,540). The orders are expected to be delivered from May.

The current record holder is the Brazilian comic Turma da Mônica , created by Mauricio de Sousa Produções and published by Panini Brasil. The books measure 6,976.02 cm² (7 ft² 73.28 in²). The record was officially acknowledged in August 2018.

