Ram and Rem Show Off Their Comfy Winter Uniforms in New Figures

Good Smile Company has released figures of Re:Zero 's Ram and Rem in their winter uniforms. The 17 cm-tall figures currently retail at 3900 yen (about US$35) each including tax.

The figures are currently open for pre-orders at Good Smile's online store until April 7th, 9 pm JST. Orders will be shipped in July.

These figures are also part of Good Smile's new 'POP UP PARADE' figure series which prioritizes ease of use, affordability, and speedy delivery. All figures in the series have a standardized height of 17-18 cm, a price of 3900 yen, and will be delivered approximately four months after purchase. You can check out the other figures in the series here.

Source: Comic Natalie