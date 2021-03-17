Interest
Virtual YouTuber Feet Pics Go Viral on Twitter
posted on by Kim Morrissy
You don't get to see a Virtual YouTuber's feet every day. After all, most VTuber videos utilizing Live2D animation show only the top half of the performer's avatar. On the other hand, VTubers tend to be obliging people. Even if you didn't ask for those feet pics, ye shall receive.
Whatever the case, the hashtag #Vtuberの靴が見たい (I want to see VTubers' shoes) went viral on Monday, with many popular VTubers participating in the trend.
Some of the most popular tweets under the hashtag were from VTubers whose avatars don't actually possess human-like feet, like hololive English's Ninomae Ina'nis.
#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/1Tdqq9JQYk— Ninomae Ina'nis🐙holoEN (@ninomaeinanis) March 15, 2021
#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/M1GO9wrBGX— アキロゼAkirose🍎ヒロインオーディション配信開始🎧ホロライブ1期生 (@akirosenthal) March 15, 2021
toe-tally couldn't resist joining#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/TOFRDgJR0I— Gawr Gura🔱holoEN (@gawrgura) March 15, 2021
I shall join the fray! (^◇^)#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/8GpU0cG0HB— Mori Calliope💀holoEN @ 4.4.21 NEW EP RELEASE! (@moricalliope) March 15, 2021
ねねも!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— 桃鈴ねね🥟ねねねねねねねね!大爆走 (@momosuzunene) March 15, 2021
かわいいでしょ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/BPGMJhV9Ns
#Vtuberの靴が見たい— 白銀ノエル⚔ホロライブ3期生 (@shiroganenoel) March 15, 2021
あんよあげる👀👞✨ pic.twitter.com/fHijOp3Ond
uhm... feet ???— Ayunda Risu(リス)🐿@ホロライブID (@ayunda_risu) March 15, 2021
#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/Rqg0wvckSs
investigate these— Watson Amelia🔎holoEN (@watsonameliaEN) March 15, 2021
#Vtuberの靴が見たい pic.twitter.com/gT2h6TxWaI
The hashtag has also inspired jokes and fanart... although I recommend that only people with certain proclivities should search the latter.
Source: OTAQUEST (Jacob Parker-Dalton)