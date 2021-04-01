Tekken Project assisted with motion data

The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days smartphone game launched a fighting mini-game for April Fool's Day on Thursday. According to the game's official Twitter account, the Tekken Project assisted with the motion data for the idols.

Footage from the mini-game quickly went viral on social media, such as the tweet below:

Namco Bandai Games released the The [email protected] Million Live! smartphone and browser game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game features the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allows players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018, but is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

[Via Gematsu]