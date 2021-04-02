Interest
Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros 35 Games End Sales, Prompting Fan Jokes About Mario's Death
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The The Super Mario 3D All-Stars game collection and the Super Mario Bros. 35 online battle Nintendo Switch games concluded their limited-time sales run on March 31. The games have been delisted from the Nintendo eShop, and the physical version of The Super Mario 3D All-Stars will not be shipped to retailers past that date. The game will continue to be available only to those who downloaded it before March 31, while Super Mario Bros. 35 is no longer playable at all.
Fans on social media have been poking fun at Nintendo's artificial scarcity approach to video game distribution by equating March 31 with the date of Mario's death.
March 31, 2021
Goodbye Mario pic.twitter.com/C2n3eMTXc0— Metroid-Memes (@MetroidMemes) March 31, 2021
mario died this morning, may he rest in pieces.— JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) March 31, 2021
... now, bow down to your new Nintendo mascot or accept the same fate. pic.twitter.com/JzfQI937EO
The time has come: Mario's dead#GoodbyeMario pic.twitter.com/a7PJHh3GFI— тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 #13Sentinels (@ArcanaLegacy) April 1, 2021
I can't believe Mario is getting deleted. pic.twitter.com/QIFFkcR8ot— KIRBY @ Commissions are CLOSED! BLM (@DKIRBYJ) March 31, 2021
The Super Mario 3D All-Stars game collection launched on September 18, and it included the following games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The Super Mario Bros. 35 online battle game launched digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on October 1. The game allowed 35 players to play through Super Mario Bros. courses simultaneously, and the last player standing wins the game. The enemies that players defeat are sent to other players' courses.
Source: CNN Business