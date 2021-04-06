Interest
Funimation's Instagram Teaches How to Make Naruto-style Ramen
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Last month, Funimation's Instagram account started a video series for the anime-loving foodies out there. The "Naruto Ramen Chowdown" videos focus on creating a different variation on ramen every week, inspired by the main characters of the Naruto anime and manga series. Freelance chef Jonathan Kung, who is based on Detroit, hosts the videos.
The series will conclude with its 5th episode later this week.
Source: Email correspondence