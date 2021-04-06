Funimation's Instagram Teaches How to Make Naruto-style Ramen

Last month, Funimation 's Instagram account started a video series for the anime-loving foodies out there. The " Naruto Ramen Chowdown" videos focus on creating a different variation on ramen every week, inspired by the main characters of the Naruto anime and manga series. Freelance chef Jonathan Kung , who is based on Detroit, hosts the videos.

The series will conclude with its 5th episode later this week.

Source: Email correspondence