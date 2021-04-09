Interest
Evangelion Staff Builds 1/45 Miniature Scale Recreation of Film's Setting
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Khara's work diary Twitter account posted photos of a 1/45 miniature scale recreation of the settlement portrayed in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :||). The model was created in order to assist with the film's production, particularly to make it easier to portray the setting with suitable camera angles.
#シン・エヴァ 上映中！— (株)カラー 2号機 (@Khara_inc2) April 8, 2021
【制作こぼれ話】
画面構成の参考としてミニチュア模型を作成し撮影する手法が取られています。
第3村、ケンスケの家、北の湖の廃墟などがOゲージとほぼ同じ1/45サイズのミニチュアで再現され、物語に最適なカメラアングルを探るため使用されました
（続きますお楽しみに pic.twitter.com/WNrdp6aGdZ
【制作こぼれ話】— (株)カラー 2号機 (@Khara_inc2) April 9, 2021
第3村模型制作中の風景。
画面設計用の模型なので、家屋のディテールは最小限に留めた簡易モデルにし、家根や窓のパース感が分かり易いように作られています。電柱や木々の模型も
(ミニチュア制作：DEN 田島勇 ミニチュア制作助手：福島彰夫、鶴田智也)#シン・エヴァ 上映中 pic.twitter.com/eEMVHdXAVN
The miniatures were created by DEN and Isamu Tajima. Akio Fukushima and Tomoya Tsuruta assisted with the creation.
The account also showed off an even smaller 1/450 scale model of the settlement which was created before work on the actual model began in earnest. This was done as reference in order to ascertain the scale and physical look of the project.
【制作こぼれ話】続き— (株)カラー 2号機 (@Khara_inc2) April 8, 2021
第3村の1/450検証用模型。
本格的な制作作業に入る前に雛形として作られた物。これにより必要な制作範囲や地形等の確認をしていました。
同スケールの戦艦大和を置いてみる事でクレーディトの船と村とのサイズ感の参考にしています。#シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版
上映中 pic.twitter.com/MI7ouvGunq
The Small Worlds Tokyo theme park will display the miniature set for visitors to see in person, starting on Saturday.
The film opened in Japan on March 8.
