Evangelion Staff Builds 1/45 Miniature Scale Recreation of Film's Setting

Model was created to assist with film's production

Khara 's work diary Twitter account posted photos of a 1/45 miniature scale recreation of the settlement portrayed in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ). The model was created in order to assist with the film's production, particularly to make it easier to portray the setting with suitable camera angles.

The miniatures were created by DEN and Isamu Tajima. Akio Fukushima and Tomoya Tsuruta assisted with the creation.

The account also showed off an even smaller 1/450 scale model of the settlement which was created before work on the actual model began in earnest. This was done as reference in order to ascertain the scale and physical look of the project.

The Small Worlds Tokyo theme park will display the miniature set for visitors to see in person, starting on Saturday.

The film opened in Japan on March 8.

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]