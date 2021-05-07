Space Walker Recruits Macross Creator Shoji Kawamori to Draw Spacecraft for Coloring Competition

Space Walker, a company which aims to facilitate affordable space travel, has recruited the efforts of Macross creator Shoji Kawamori to draw images of a futuristic spacecraft as part of a coloring competition campaign. The Space Walker Twitter account released three images drawn by Kawamori on Wednesday, or Children's Day in Japan.

Twitter users voted on their favorite design, which Space Walker announced the results for a day later. Design B was considered the favorite, followed by C, and then A.

Kawamori commented on Twitter that he had actually drawn even more images, but he had to narrow the selection down to just three for the sake of the poll. He also wrote: "Let's spread more deculture throughout space," referencing the Zentradi expression of surprise from the Macross series.

Space Walker also released a blank image of the spacecraft for children to try coloring in themselves. Users have until May 14 to submit their illustration, either by Direct Message to the Space Walker Twitter account or via the online form.

