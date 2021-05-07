Interest
Space Walker Recruits Macross Creator Shoji Kawamori to Draw Spacecraft for Coloring Competition
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Space Walker, a company which aims to facilitate affordable space travel, has recruited the efforts of Macross creator Shoji Kawamori to draw images of a futuristic spacecraft as part of a coloring competition campaign. The Space Walker Twitter account released three images drawn by Kawamori on Wednesday, or Children's Day in Japan.
／— 【公式】SPACE WALKER (@SPACEWALKER_JP) May 6, 2021
🚀 皆さま、沢山の投票とリツイート等を頂きありがとうございました❗️🌏
＼
【結果発表】🎉🔔
1位 B案🌟
2位 C案✨
3位 A案 ✨
河森正治さん @kawamoriexpo 素敵なカラリングイメージと応援ツイートをありがとうございました！
有人宇宙飛行の実現に向け、引き続き開発を進めて参ります！ pic.twitter.com/aAbgudTGQh
Twitter users voted on their favorite design, which Space Walker announced the results for a day later. Design B was considered the favorite, followed by C, and then A.
Kawamori commented on Twitter that he had actually drawn even more images, but he had to narrow the selection down to just three for the sake of the poll. He also wrote: "Let's spread more deculture throughout space," referencing the Zentradi expression of surprise from the Macross series.
Space Walker also released a blank image of the spacecraft for children to try coloring in themselves. Users have until May 14 to submit their illustration, either by Direct Message to the Space Walker Twitter account or via the online form.
＼#こどもの日 特別企画🎏／— 【公式】SPACE WALKER (@SPACEWALKER_JP) May 5, 2021
宇宙旅行用ロケットに #ぬりえチャレンジ 🎨しておうち時間を楽しもう🏠
塗り絵画像をお送り頂くとSPACE WALKER公式アカウントで紹介されるかも⁉️
■応募方法は2通り
①DMで @SPACEWALKER_JP に画像送付
②フォームより応募https://t.co/cBzsvxshm3
■締切
5/14 17時 pic.twitter.com/KttdhAP57Q
Sources: Press Release, Space Walker Twitter account