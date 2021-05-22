Interest
Hatsune Miku's Twitter Account Briefly Suspended Over Age Restrictions

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Yesterday, the official Twitter account of Hatsune Miku was suspended over supposedly failing to meet Twitter's age requirements, which stipulates that all account holders must be at least 13 years of age.

Ironically, the suspension was apparently triggered because the account's English admin, being aware of Twitter's age restrictions, decided that the time is right to set the account's birthday to the year of Hatsune Miku's debut, which is 2007.

As of this time of writing, the account lock has been lifted, though the account's birthday has been permanently set as the admin's birthday.

After updating its terms of service in 2018 in compliance with GDPR, Twitter has started locking accounts whose users are suspected to be underage at the time of the account's creation. Since then, a number of accounts have received suspensions over attempts to set the accounts' birthday, including Crunchyroll's official account in 2019 and even ANN's official account just recently:

We're still working on getting it resolved.

Source: @blockwonkel's Twitter post

