Newspaper Ad Promoting Attack on Titan Final Volume Shows Eren Getting "Isekai-ed"

34th compiled volume shipped on Wednesday

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga commemorated the release of its 34th and final compiled volume with a full-page newspaper ad in the Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday. The humorous manga strip drawn by Isayama himself depicts an alternative end for protagonist Eren: He gets reincarnated into modern Japan, only to immediately get hit by a truck, which sends him to a "video game-like" fantasy world. Eren then proceeds to use his Titan powers to defeat monsters and unwittingly cause terror for the residents of the fantasy world.

The title of the strip translates to "That Time I Briefly Reincarnated Into Japan But Then Died and Got Reborn Into Another World Where Nobody Seemed to Care That Much About Me Until I Tried Transforming Into a Titan For a Bit and Now Suddenly Everyone's Fussing Over Me in the Palm of My Hand." The glib title is a reference to Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime novels, which has a manga adaptation also published by Kodansha .

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The series has inspired a popular television anime, many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project.