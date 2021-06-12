Digimon Tamers Commemorates 20th Anniversary With Popup Stores

The third Digimon series, Digimon Tamers , is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The anime is commemorating the occasion by holding two popup stores in Japan. The " Digimon Tamers Popup Store -20th Anniversary-" shop will be held in the Natalie Store in Tokyo's MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 building from June 25 to July 4. Meanwhile, a popup corner in GrafArt's Ikebukuro, Nanba, and Nagoya branches will open from June 26.

The key visual for the Natalie Store shop is shown below:

Reservations to enter the Natalie Store will open June 16. The goods lineup will be announced on June 15 through the Natalie Store Twitter account.

The GrafArt popup store opened advance mail order for its products on Tuesday.

The Digimon Tamers anime debuted in Japan on April 1, 2001. The series commemorated its 15th anniversary in 2016 by rebooting its Digivice, the D-Power (or D-Ark in Japan), for a limited time.