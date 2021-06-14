Cowboy Bebop Inspired HBO Max's The Flight Attendant Animated Title Sequence

The Flight Attendant motion graphics director Jim Jones and senior motion graphics designer Taka Ikari revealed in an interview with Variety that one of the inspirations for the show's animated title sequence was the opening sequence of Cowboy Bebop . They were told by series creator and co-showrunner Steve Yockey to make the sequence "weird," and were shown Cowbop Bebop as a reference.

Other animated titles referenced for the sequence were from the films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Catch Me If You Can .

The Flight Attendant debuted on HBO Max on November 26. The show is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

Source: Variety (Jazz Tangcay)