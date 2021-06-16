Interest
hololive Virtual Youtubers Shirakami Fubuki, Natsuiro Matsuri To Appear in The Detective Is Already Dead anime
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
It seems that hololive's Virtual YouTubers (Vtubers) are becoming an increasingly significant part of the upcoming summer anime season. Not only will Minato Aqua, Oozora Subaru, and Momosuzu Nene sing the ending theme song for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! anime, Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri from the same agency are also now slated to make an in-anime appearance in The Detective Is Already Dead anime.
The official Twitter account of The Detective Is Already Dead anime announced on Tuesday that Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri will appear as themselves in episode 3 of the upcoming anime.
【ご本人役として出演！】— 『探偵はもう、死んでいる。』公式@TVアニメ7月4日より放送開始！ (@tanteiwamou_) June 15, 2021
そして、原作プロモーションに参加いただいたホロライブの大人気VTuber白上フブキさん（@shirakamifubuki）と夏色まつりさん（@natsuiromatsuri）が、TVアニメ本編にご本人役として出演することが決定いたしました！
第3話に出演予定となりますので、お楽しみに！#たんもし
Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri are both first-generation hololive VTuber talents who debuted in June 2018. Shirakami Fubuki is also part of the hololive Gamers group that consists of herself, Ookami Mio, Nekomata Okayu, and Inugami Korone.
The Detective Is Already Dead adapts Nigojū and Umibōzu's light novel series of the same name. The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 4, and then it will run on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS NTV, and TV Aichi, as well as on the dAnime Store and other streaming services in Japan.