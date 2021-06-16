hololive Virtual Youtubers Shirakami Fubuki, Natsuiro Matsuri To Appear in The Detective Is Already Dead anime

It seems that hololive's Virtual YouTubers (Vtubers) are becoming an increasingly significant part of the upcoming summer anime season. Not only will Minato Aqua, Oozora Subaru, and Momosuzu Nene sing the ending theme song for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! anime, Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri from the same agency are also now slated to make an in-anime appearance in The Detective Is Already Dead anime.

The official Twitter account of The Detective Is Already Dead anime announced on Tuesday that Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri will appear as themselves in episode 3 of the upcoming anime.

Shirakami Fubuki and Natsuiro Matsuri are both first-generation hololive VTuber talents who debuted in June 2018. Shirakami Fubuki is also part of the hololive Gamers group that consists of herself, Ookami Mio, Nekomata Okayu, and Inugami Korone.