Voting Opens for Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2021 Awards
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Voting is now open for the seventh "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) with 50 titles nominated in both the print and web manga categories. Readers can vote for their favorite choice until July 2. The nominees are listed below, with many currently available in English in the print manga category.
Nominees for Best Printed Manga
- Blue Box by Kōji Miura *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Four Knights of the Apocalypse by Nakaba Suzuki (The Seven Deadly Sins) *Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe *won the 14th annual Manga Taisho Awards, licensed by Viz Media
- Magu-chan: God of Destruction by Kei Kamiki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! by Yūichi Hiiragi *Licensed by Yen Press
- I'm in Love with the Villainess by Aonoshimo, Inori, and Hanagata *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Me & Roboco by Shūhei Miyazaki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Medalist by Tsurumaikada *Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- The Elusive Samurai by Yusei Matsui *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Sakamoto Days by Yūto Suzuki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Shangri-La Frontier by Katarina and Ryōsuke Fuji *Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- Witch Watch by Kenta Shinohara *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
-
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games (Tai Ari Deshita. ~Ojо̄-sama wa Kakutо̄ Game Nante Shinai~) by Eri Ejima *licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Koi ni Mudaguchi by Ryoko Fukuyama (Anonymous Noise)
- Amagami-san Chi no Enmusubi by Marcey Naito
- Kohaku no Yume de Yoimashō by Kei Sugimura, Nodoka Yoda, & Masoho Murano
- Boy's Abyss by Ryo Minenami
- Chi: About the Movement of the Earth (Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-) by Uoto *2nd place in the 14th annual Manga Taisho Awards
- Futari Escape by Shōichi Taguchi
- HIRAETH -The End of the journey- by Yuhki Kamatani (Our Dreams At Dusk)
- In the Clear Moonlit Dusk by Mika Yamamori (Daytime Shooting Star)
- Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai by Nene Yukimori
- Mathematics Golden by Tatsuhiko Kuramaru
- Nyaight of the Living Cat by Hawkman and Mecha-Roots
- Ochikadukini Naritai Miyazensan by Akitaka (Umineko When They Cry manga episode 5)
- Onna no Sono no Hoshi by Yama Wayama (Captivated By You)
- Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish)
- Ōjōgiwa no Imi o Shire! by Kyo Yoneshiro
- Prime Minister Club by Hidekaz Himaruya (Hetalia - Axis Powers) and Ken'ichi Sakura (Dragon Drive)
- Stardust Telepath by Rasuko Ōkuma
- The Suffering of Suiren Kannonji by KAERUDX
- This Communication by Rokudai Maruei
- Tougen Anki by Yura Urushibara
- Trillion Game by Riichirou Inagaki (Dr. Stone) and Ryoichi Ikegami (Crying Freeman)
- Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray by Taiyo Kuzumi, Masafumi Sugiura, Jun'nosuke Ito, & Cygames, Inc.
- Wistoria's Wand and Sword by Toshi Aoi and Fujino Ōmori (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)
- Yaiteru Futari: How to grill our love by Shiori Hanatsuka
- Yet Again. by Horoda
- Zatsutabi: That's Journey by Kenta Ishizaka
- Sentai Daishikkaku by Negi Haruba (The Quintessential Quintuplets)
Nominees for Best Web Manga
- Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Mahou Shoujo ni Akogarete by Akihiro Ononaka (Kumika no Mikaku) *Available from Coolmic
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by Akira Amano (Kateikyōshi Hitman Reborn!) *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Scum of the Brave by Rocket Shoukai and Nakashima723 *Available on Manga Planet
- My Lvl999 Love for Yamada-kun by Mashiro *Available on Mangamo
- 100% joreisuruotoko by Onoderasan
- Ako to Bambi by HERO (Horimiya)
- AR/MS!! -AR/Multiple Survive- by yuu-yuu
- Aragane no Ko by Nao Sasaki
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World by Natsumi Inoue, Miraijin A, & jimmy
- Blank Space by Kon Kumakura
- Boss & Yasu by Sainosuke
- Bukiyō Binbo- Dance by Nawowowowowowo
- Confronting S. by Hekosuke Abarabone
- Geesen Shōjo to Ibunka Kouryū by Hirokazu Yasuhara
- Dog Signal by Saya Miyauchi
- DQN SAGA by Itoman
- Dungeon no Naka no Hito by Sui Futami (Mahou Shoujo Nante Mouiidesukara.)
- Gachikoinencyakuju ~nethaishinsyanokanojoninaritakute~ by Seira
- gaming-ojosama by dainani and yoshiomokomokomarumasao
- Gōkon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi by Nana Aokawa
- Mahōtsukai Linn no Shiawase na Kekkon by Takeshi Tani
- Hyperinflationby Sumiyosi Kyu
- I picked up a young lady who had broken off her engagement, and taught her some things.～I'll make her eat delicious food and dress up, and produce her to be the happiest girl in the world!～ by Ichiho Katsura, Sametarou Fukada and Sakura Miwabe
- I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girlby Azusa Banjo
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability by Yōsuke Kokuzawa, Kenkyo na Circle and by Meru
- I'll never send a selfie again! -Nido to jidori okutte yannai- by Takekake Takeya
- Joshiryoku Takamena Shishihara-kun by Mii Aimai
- Killer's Holiday by matsu(A・TYPEcorp.)
- Koori no Jyōheki by Koucha Agasawa
- Kou iu no ga ii by Souryu (Machimaho)
- Magu Transfer by Ryo Ota
- Miss Maid Simply Loves to Eat by Susumu Maeya
- Moshimo Kubiwa ga Hazuseta Naraba by Shō Tonami
- My Maid Kishi-san by Kano Kashiwagi (Tokimeki Heel-chan)
- Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishiby Otsuji
- my mother, booze and my tears. by Misa Mimori
- Nihonkoku Shokan by Chiharu Takano, Minorou, and toi8
- NINJA vs YAKUZA by Shinsuke Kondō (Judos)
- Pigeons by Jiro Yamaguchi
- Printernia Nippon by Maigo
- Sahara-sensei to Toki-kun by Kou Toriya
- Senpai is Otokonoko by pom
- Short Short Short-san by takanonno
- Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter by Ichi Yukishiro
- Strengthless -Reversal from Despair- by camiyoshi
- SUICIDE GIRL by Atsushi Nakayama
- Tearmoon Empire Story by Mizu Morino, Nozomu Mochitsuki, and Gilse
- The Kodama's Lazy Life by kawashiri kodama
- The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior by Bunko Matsūra, Suzunosuke, and Tenichi
- The woman who love to cook and the woman who love to eat by Sakaomi Yuzaki
- Two genius scientists made the ultimate robot by Nanateru
- Urabaito Touboukinshi by Shotarou Taguchi
- Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san by Eroki and Konoshiroshinko
- VR Ojisan no Hatsukoi. by Violence Tomoko
- Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! (*Muri Janakatta!?) by Musshu, Teren Mikami, and Eku Takeshima (Whisper Me a Love Song)
- WIND BREAKER by Satoru Nii
- Would you like to be a TANUKI? by Tomo Nagawa
- Yuriota ni Yuri wa Gohatto desu!? by U-temo
Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) won the print and web manga categories last year. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.
Source: Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō website