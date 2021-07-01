Tite Kubo Draws Bleach Crossover Visual with Loki TV Series

Manga artist Tite Kubo drew an illustration of Bleach villain Aizen to promote the Loki TV series. Aizen is drawn in a similar pose to Loki in the show's poster to emphasize the similarities in their traitorous and conniving personalities.

Loki premiered on the Disney+ streaming service on June 9. The story is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Bleach manga is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its serialization this year. The series is inspiring a new anime adaptation, which will cover the manga's "Thousand Year Blood War" arc. The arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Source: Comic Natalie