Odd Taxi Won't Sell Blu-Ray Box Unless it Gets At Least 300 Orders

Fortunately, the goal has already been met

The Odd Taxi anime's official website revealed on Tuesday that the production committee originally did had no plans to release a Blu-Ray Box set due to the slump in home video sales in recent years. However, due to audience demand, the series is launching a pre-order campaign. If at least 300 sets are ordered by September 30, then a Blu-Ray Box set will be issued.

Fortunately, the goal has already been met. Pony Canyon 's website indicates that at least 500 orders have been placed as of Friday.

The campaign features a number of stretch goals for bundling bonus items, such as a staff artbook, a soundtrack outtake CD, an original picture, a new character song, and a Donraku eraser (similar to what appears in the anime itself). The highest goal is 3,000 orders, at which point Odokawa will get turned into a figure in "cute form."

The Blu-Ray Box costs 27,500 yen (approximately US$246). It can be ordered through Pony Canyon 's website.

The anime premiered on April 5 and concluded on Wednesday.