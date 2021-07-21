Is the order a rabbit? Releases Visual for 10th Anniversary Exhibit

Series creator Koi draws visual for exhibit which will run from October 29 to November 11

The " Is the order a rabbit? Exhibit Cafe Lumiere" exhibit, which commemorates the 10th anniversary of the manga's serialization, released a key visual drawn by series creator Koi. The exhibit will be held in Asakusabashi's Hulic Hall in Tokyo from October 29 to November 11. It will also be held in Osaka starting from November.

The manga celebrated its 10th anniversary in Manga Time Kirara Max 's March issue in January. Other new products and projects commemorating the 10th anniversary include:

A character song for Fuyu Fuiba, a character who has not yet appeared in the anime. Manaka Iwami performed the song, and Koi illustrated the CD jacket. The CD will ship on October 29.

performed the song, and Koi illustrated the CD jacket. The CD will ship on October 29. A "High-Res Best & Anime Theme Song Rearrange" album, which includes a selection of character songs in high-res audio, as well as rearrangements of the anime's theme songs. It will ship on November 11.

A "complete edition" of the manga will begin printing in August. It will be printed on B5-sized paper like the magazine publication, and it will include all the color pages. New illustrations will be drawn for the covers.

A collaboration café will be held at the Animate Café Gratte. It will run from July 21 to September 5.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ), the third television season, premiered in October 2020.