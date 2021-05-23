Is the order a rabbit? Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Character Song

will perform character song for Fuyu Fuiba, who has yet to appear in the anime

Koi's Is the order a rabbit? manga celebrated its 10th anniversary in Manga Time Kirara Max 's March issue in January. To commemorate the occasion, Fuyu Fuiba, a character who has not yet appeared in the anime, will get a character song performed by Manaka Iwami . Koi will illustrate the CD jacket.

Other new products and projects commemorating the 10th anniversary include:

A "High-Res Best & Anime Theme Song Rearrange" album, which includes a selection of character songs in high-res audio, as well as rearrangements of the anime's theme songs

An " Is the order a rabbit? Exhibit Cafe Lumiere" exhibit to be held in Asakusabashi's Hulic Hall in Tokyo from October 29 to November 11. It will also be held in Osaka starting from November.

Exhibit Cafe Lumiere" exhibit to be held in Asakusabashi's Hulic Hall in Tokyo from October 29 to November 11. It will also be held in Osaka starting from November. A "complete edition" of the manga will start issuing in August. It will include be printed on B5-sized paper like the magazine publication, and it will include all the color pages. New illustrations wil be drawn for the covers.

A collaboration café will be held at the Animate Café Gratte.

Koi launched the original manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in 2011. In Koi's original four-panel manga, the main character Cocoa (a pun of “hot cocoa”) arrives at the café Rabbit House one day, excited for rabbits. The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in April 2014, and the second season premiered in October 2015. Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ), the third television season, premiered in October 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie