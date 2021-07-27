One Piece's Eiichiro Oda Draws Original Illustration for French President

French President Emmanuel Macron proudly showed off an illustration he received from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda . He tweeted on Saturday that he is sharing the image for passionate One Piece fans, and expressed his thanks towards Oda in both French and Japanese.

Passionnés de One Piece, je partage avec vous ce dessin original offert par son auteur. Merci ありがとうございます @Eiichiro_Staff ! pic.twitter.com/0n5sAaky7j — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 23, 2021

Oda's message on the illustration, written in French, states that the piece is dedicated to the President of France and to all the One Piece fans in the country.

In France, the manga's first volume alone has reportedly sold over 1 million copies as of July. The series represents 8.3% of the French manga market, with 25 million copies sold since 2013.

[Via Otakomu]