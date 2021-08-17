Interest
Major League Soccer Player Makes One Piece Pose
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Major League Soccer player Nicolas Benezet imitated Luffy's Gear Second pose after scoring a goal on Sunday night in his first match with Seattle Sounders FC.
The team's official Twitter account showed off the moment, first as still images and then with comparison footage from the One Piece anime:
Gear 2 x Goals 6 pic.twitter.com/LgGOIaIxkS— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 16, 2021
Straw Hat Pirates 🏴☠️🤝— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 16, 2021
Nico D. Benezet 👒 | @OnePieceAnime pic.twitter.com/9CZqwpduuo
Benezet himself replied: "I love it."
According to an interview with Seattle Times, Benezet has a manga library and is also a big fan of Dragon Ball Z. His Twitter header shows him in Naruto's outfit, while his Twitter profile image is Luffy wearing the team's jersey.
Athletes around the world have been making the news with their One Piece tributes. During the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, long jump gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and USA shot putter Payton Otterdahl made One Piece tributes, for which the One Piece staff thanked them for.