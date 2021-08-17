Major League Soccer Player Makes One Piece Pose

Seattle's Nicolas Benezet imitates Luffy's Gear Second pose after scoring a goal

Major League Soccer player Nicolas Benezet imitated Luffy's Gear Second pose after scoring a goal on Sunday night in his first match with Seattle Sounders FC.

The team's official Twitter account showed off the moment, first as still images and then with comparison footage from the One Piece anime:

Gear 2 x Goals 6 pic.twitter.com/LgGOIaIxkS — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 16, 2021

Straw Hat Pirates 🏴‍☠️🤝



Nico D. Benezet 👒 | @OnePieceAnime pic.twitter.com/9CZqwpduuo — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 16, 2021

Benezet himself replied: "I love it."

According to an interview with Seattle Times , Benezet has a manga library and is also a big fan of Dragon Ball Z . His Twitter header shows him in Naruto's outfit, while his Twitter profile image is Luffy wearing the team's jersey.