Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Author Teases 'Big Project'

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author Yūki Yaku teased on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he is currently working on a "big project" that "will definitely surprise everyone."

He explained that the reason that the novel's 10th volume is still forthcoming is because of this project, remarking that his schedule became "quite a handful" when the anime was airing. Nevertheless, he assured readers that he is indeed still working on the volume. He said that it would not be long before an official announcement is made, and asked readers to look forward to both the new volume and the new project.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 8. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The 9th volume shipped on January 19. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.