Interest
Results Are In For Persona 5's 5th Anniversary Character Popularity Poll
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Last Friday, the Japanese PlayStation Twitter account announced the results of a Persona 5 popularity poll that it held on September 15.
『ペルソナ５』発売5周年記念🎩🃏— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) September 17, 2021
#P5キャラクター人気投票 結果発表！
投票数合計48,139票！
たくさんのご参加ありがとうございました！
最も多くの投票を集めたのは我らが主人公でした💐
あらためて5周年おめでとうございます、モルガナさま(@p_kouhou)🐈⬛#ペルソナ5 #P5 pic.twitter.com/mKwMAqmIv7
The poll, which featured only members of the Phantom Thieves, collected a total of 48,139 votes over the span of 24 hours. Joker, the game's protagonist, comfortably secured first place with 9,824 votes, followed by Makoto Niijima (Queen) ranking second with 7,606 votes and Goro Akechi (Crow) at third place with 7,088 votes. The full rankings are as follows:
- Protagonist (Joker) – 9,824 votes
- Makoto Niijima (Queen) – 7,606 votes
- Goro Akechi (Crow) – 7,088 votes
- Futaba Sakura (Oracle) – 6,444 votes
- Yusuke Kitagawa (Fox) – 5,078 votes
- Morgana (Mona) – 4,002 votes
- Haru Okumura (Noir) – 3,413 votes
- Ann Takamaki (Panther) – 2,708 votes
- Ryuji Sakamoto (Skull) – 1,976 votes
The poll commemorates Persona 5's fifth anniversary since its release on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The game's character designer, Shigenori Soejima, also drew a visual to celebrate the occasion.
Persona 5 was released in Japan 5 years ago, and character designer Shigenori Soejima created a special art piece to celebrate!— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 15, 2021
Happy Anniversary, Phantom Thieves! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZmZqYnYCH
Source: PlayStation Japan's Twitter post via Otakomu