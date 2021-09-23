Results Are In For Persona 5's 5th Anniversary Character Popularity Poll

Joker takes the crown with a lead of more than 2000 votes

Last Friday, the Japanese PlayStation Twitter account announced the results of a Persona 5 popularity poll that it held on September 15.

The poll, which featured only members of the Phantom Thieves, collected a total of 48,139 votes over the span of 24 hours. Joker, the game's protagonist, comfortably secured first place with 9,824 votes, followed by Makoto Niijima (Queen) ranking second with 7,606 votes and Goro Akechi (Crow) at third place with 7,088 votes. The full rankings are as follows:

Protagonist (Joker) – 9,824 votes Makoto Niijima (Queen) – 7,606 votes Goro Akechi (Crow) – 7,088 votes Futaba Sakura (Oracle) – 6,444 votes Yusuke Kitagawa (Fox) – 5,078 votes Morgana (Mona) – 4,002 votes Haru Okumura (Noir) – 3,413 votes Ann Takamaki (Panther) – 2,708 votes Ryuji Sakamoto (Skull) – 1,976 votes

The poll commemorates Persona 5 's fifth anniversary since its release on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The game's character designer, Shigenori Soejima , also drew a visual to celebrate the occasion.

Persona 5 was released in Japan 5 years ago, and character designer Shigenori Soejima created a special art piece to celebrate!



Happy Anniversary, Phantom Thieves! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZmZqYnYCH — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 15, 2021