Eiichiro Oda Explains Why He Doesn't Watch One Piece YouTubers

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda addressed the topic of One Piece YouTubers in a Q&A corner published in the manga's 101th compiled volume, which shipped in Japan on Friday. When asked if he watched analysis channels on YouTube , he responded: "I know of them, and I have seen some videos here and there. I'm surprised at how knowledgeable everyone is. Their predictions of future events can be completely on the mark, so I make sure not to watch them."

Oda further explained that he creates the series for readers who can engage with it on any level, so he feels that it would be dangerous if he took the opinions of mega-fans deeply into account. He said that if he did so, he might feel tempted to abridge or omit explanations, which would make the story inaccessible.

He said that because he doesn't impose any checks on YouTubers, he encourages readers to freely engage with their content. He also plugged the "Nakama ga Iru Tube" programs on the official One Piece YouTube channel, which feature prominent One Piece fan YouTubers.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. In the 100th compiled volume, which launched in Japan on September 2, Oda claimed that "The story is in the final stage." Oda previously said in an interview in August 2020 that he plans to end the story in four or five years.