Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- Writers Explain Why the Anime Won't Get a Second Season

Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- writers Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) spoke in an interview to Mipon about the possibility of a second season. They said that the story was planned to be complete as a single- cour series, so they don't feel that the story could be continued with a second season.

"Both Umehara-san and I felt that everything wrapped up quite nicely, so it just wouldn't feel right to force the story to continue any further," Nagatsuki commented. "I don't think we could add another cour to the story, even if the first was a smash hit and got rave reviews."

Nevertheless, he did mention that if there's enough demand, they might be able to create a voice drama CD or an OVA . He also suggested the potential to create a side story that's unrelated to the main plot that could focus on things like Vivy's secret sisters or sealed singularity points.

The interview also reveals another fact about the anime's planned story length. Although the conceived as a one- cour series, it was only later in development that it was given 13 episodes instead of 12. Nagatsuki said that he and Umehara begged the producer to add one more episode after the two encountered difficulties telling the story of the first two episodes within a single episode. "It would have been near impossible to fit everything into 12 episodes," he remarked.

The writers previously shared the anime's creation story in a roundtable discussion posted on the anime's official website leading up to its release. The series premiered in Japan on April 3.

The anime-original story began as a concept novel co-written by Nagatsuki and Umehara, which was then adapted into an anime. It takes place in "Nialand," where "dreams, hope, and science" exist together as an AI theme park. The theme park is where the first autonomous humanoid AI is born. Vivy is an AI who sings on stage for park attendees every day, as it is her directive to "make everyone happy through song." She performs wholeheartedly for the attendees in the park. One day, an AI named Matsumoto appears before her. He says he has come from 100 years in the future with the directive of "working with Vivy to correct history, and to stop the war between AI and humans that breaks out 100 years from now." The 100-year journey of the AI songstress Vivy begins.

