Live-Action Jujutsu Kaisen Ad Turns SoftBank Mascot Dog Into Gojō-sensei

SoftBank released a live-action web ad with Jujutsu Kaisen , which turns the company's white mascot dog into Gojō-sensei, complete with a black eye mask and shining eyes. The mascot also spouts some of the character's lines from the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) prequel anime film, like "Domain Expansion" and "Don't worry, I'm the strongest."

A 30-second version of the ad was released online on Thursday.

As part of its cross-promotion with the film, SoftBank is offering its own "Unlimited Void" in the form of two free AR and VR apps, called AR Square and VR Square respectively. Users can use their smartphones to make the Jujutsu Kaisen characters appear and use their Domain Expansion. It can be used around the Shinjuku station area in Tokyo, where the film is set, as well as around TOHO CINEMAS around Japan.

The film will open on December 24.

The 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on March 26 with an announcement that a film will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020.

