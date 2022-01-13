Interest
Twitch Streamer Disguised Toast Banned While Streaming Death Note Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The popular Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang was banned from the platform on the Monday while watching the Death Note anime during a livestream. On Twitter, he wrote: "welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month."
The ban occurred mere minutes away from a climactic scene in the anime, prompting Disguised Toast to tweet: "they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh." He later posted a parody ending of the series, calling it "the full ending of Eton Htead."
The decision came amid a recent wave of controversy regarding reaction content of copyrighted television shows on Twitch. Last Friday, Imane “Pokimane” Anys received a 48-hour ban while streaming the Avatar: The Last Airbender television show. Twitch streamers have been calling TV show reaction streams the "TV meta" due to the popularity of the streams.
In an archived clip from a Just Chatting stream on Saturday, Disguised Toast said that he started watching Naruto to see "how far I could push the DMCA business," but that he learned to understand the appeal of reaction content.
In the same stream, Disguised Toast also reacted to a comment from a viewer arguing that streamers watching copyrighted content "are not understanding what will happen on a big scale." He said, "Oh no, billion dollar company going to lose out on some money" while performing a fake crying motion.
Sources: Polygon (Austen Goslin), Inven Global (Aaron Alford)