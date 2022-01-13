Twitch Streamer Disguised Toast Banned While Streaming Death Note Anime

Streamer tweeted: "welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month"

The popular Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang was banned from the platform on the Monday while watching the Death Note anime during a livestream. On Twitter, he wrote: "welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month."

The ban occurred mere minutes away from a climactic scene in the anime, prompting Disguised Toast to tweet: "they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh." He later posted a parody ending of the series, calling it "the full ending of Eton Htead."

The decision came amid a recent wave of controversy regarding reaction content of copyrighted television shows on Twitch . Last Friday, Imane “Pokimane” Anys received a 48-hour ban while streaming the Avatar: The Last Airbender television show. Twitch streamers have been calling TV show reaction streams the "TV meta" due to the popularity of the streams.

In an archived clip from a Just Chatting stream on Saturday, Disguised Toast said that he started watching Naruto to see "how far I could push the DMCA business," but that he learned to understand the appeal of reaction content.

In the same stream, Disguised Toast also reacted to a comment from a viewer arguing that streamers watching copyrighted content "are not understanding what will happen on a big scale." He said, "Oh no, billion dollar company going to lose out on some money" while performing a fake crying motion.

Sources: Polygon (Austen Goslin), Inven Global (Aaron Alford)