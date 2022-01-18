Interest
Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 6th Annual Anime Awards
Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.
Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its sixth annual Anime Awards on Tuesday. Leading in nominations are ODDTAXI and Wonder Egg Priority with nominations in 11 categories. Jujutsu Kaisen is nominated in 10 categories, followed by Attack on Titan in nine categories (however the horror-action series is nominated twice in Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese). Amusingly, the character Eren Jaeger is nominated in both "Best Protagonist" and "Best Antagonist."
Overall, 39 different series are nominated across 20 categories. This year's awards adds the Best Film, Best Action Series, and Best Romance Series categories, and omits last year's Best Couple category. Fans can now vote for their favorite voice actor for series dubbed in English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Latin America), and Russian.
Voting is open until January 25 and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices.
The nominees are:
Anime of the Year
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- ODDTAXI
- Ranking of Kings
- Sonny Boy
Best Girl
- Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!
- Shoko Komi – Komi Can't Communicate
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Boy
- Senku Ishigami – Dr. Stone: Stone Wars
- Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya
- Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Ken 'Draken' Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers
- Manjiro 'Mikey' Sano – Tokyo Revengers
Best Protagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Antagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5
- Yano – ODDTAXI
- Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
- Ainosuke Shindo/"ADAM" – Sk8 the Infinity
- Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers
Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Fight Scene
- Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
- Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
Best Score
- Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Yuki Kajiura and Gō Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI
- Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-“
- DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI
- Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy
- Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Character Design
- Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI
- Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings
- Michinori Chiba – Sk8 the Infinity
- loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yūichi Takahashi –Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
- Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (JP)
- Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – Lupin the 3rd Part 6
- Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Aoi Yūki – Kumoko – So I'm a Spider, So What?
- Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (EN)
- Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess
- Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / "ADAM" – Sk8 the Infinity
- Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – Sk8 the Infinity
- Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Opening Sequence (OP)
- Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Ai no Supreme! – fhána – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
- Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI
- Cry Baby – Official HiGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers
Best Ending Sequence (ED)
- Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Nai Nai – ReoNa – SHADOWS HOUSE
- Infinity – YUURI – Sk8 the Infinity
- Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – "Watashi" (VA: Aoi Yūki) – So I'm a Spider, So What?
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- SSSS.DYNAZENON
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Fantasy
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)
- Ranking of Kings
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Kageki Shojo!!
- ODDTAXI
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Romance
- BEASTARS
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Horimiya
- Komi Can't Communicate
- The Duke of Death and His Maid
Best Comedy
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Heaven's Design Team
- Komi Can't Communicate
- Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
- ODDTAXI
Best Film
- BELLE
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train
- Josee, The Tiger and the Fish
- Shirobako the Movie
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll's panel of judges before voting opened on January 18. The Anime Awards 2021 will be announced on the official voting page and on Crunchyroll's social media channels on Wednesday, February 9.
