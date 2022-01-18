Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 6th Annual Anime Awards

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its sixth annual Anime Awards on Tuesday. Leading in nominations are ODDTAXI and Wonder Egg Priority with nominations in 11 categories. Jujutsu Kaisen is nominated in 10 categories, followed by Attack on Titan in nine categories (however the horror-action series is nominated twice in Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese). Amusingly, the character Eren Jaeger is nominated in both "Best Protagonist" and "Best Antagonist."

Overall, 39 different series are nominated across 20 categories. This year's awards adds the Best Film, Best Action Series, and Best Romance Series categories, and omits last year's Best Couple category. Fans can now vote for their favorite voice actor for series dubbed in English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Latin America), and Russian.

Voting is open until January 25 and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices.

The nominees are:

Anime of the Year

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Part 1 JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) ODDTAXI

Ranking of Kings

Sonny Boy

Best Girl

Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season

Season Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

Shoko Komi – Komi Can't Communicate

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Boy

Senku Ishigami – Dr. Stone: Stone Wars

Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ken 'Draken' Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro 'Mikey' Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Protagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Part 1 Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Part 1 Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

Season 5 Yano – ODDTAXI

Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Season 2 Ainosuke Shindo/"ADAM" – Sk8 the Infinity

Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Animation

Best Fight Scene

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Part 1 Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Best Score

Best Director

Best Character Design

Best VA Performance (JP)

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Opening Sequence (OP)

Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

– Part 1 Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

– VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

– (cour 2) Ai no Supreme! – fhána – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

– Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

– Cry Baby – Official HiGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence (ED)

Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

– Part 1 Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

– Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

– Nai Nai – ReoNa – SHADOWS HOUSE

– Infinity – YUURI – Sk8 the Infinity

– Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – "Watashi" (VA: Aoi Yūki ) – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Part 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

(cour 2) SSSS.DYNAZENON

Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Fruits Basket the Final Season

Season Kageki Shojo!!

ODDTAXI

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Heaven's Design Team

Komi Can't Communicate

Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI

Best Film

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll 's panel of judges before voting opened on January 18. The Anime Awards 2021 will be announced on the official voting page and on Crunchyroll 's social media channels on Wednesday, February 9.

Source: Press release