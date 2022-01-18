Interest
Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 6th Annual Anime Awards

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its sixth annual Anime Awards on Tuesday. Leading in nominations are ODDTAXI and Wonder Egg Priority with nominations in 11 categories. Jujutsu Kaisen is nominated in 10 categories, followed by Attack on Titan in nine categories (however the horror-action series is nominated twice in Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese). Amusingly, the character Eren Jaeger is nominated in both "Best Protagonist" and "Best Antagonist."

Overall, 39 different series are nominated across 20 categories. This year's awards adds the Best Film, Best Action Series, and Best Romance Series categories, and omits last year's Best Couple category. Fans can now vote for their favorite voice actor for series dubbed in English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Latin America), and Russian.

Voting is open until January 25 and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices.

The nominees are:

Anime of the Year

Best Girl

Best Boy

Best Protagonist

  • Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
  • Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
  • Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
  • Odokawa – ODDTAXI
  • Bojji – Ranking of Kings
  • Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

Best Animation

Best Fight Scene

  • Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
  • Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
  • Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
  • Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
  • Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

Best Score

Best Director

Best Character Design

Best VA Performance (JP)

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Opening Sequence (OP)

Best Ending Sequence (ED)

  • Shogeki – Yuko AndoAttack on Titan Final Season Part 1
  • Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBIBEASTARS
  • Shirogane – LiSADemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
  • Nai Nai – ReoNaSHADOWS HOUSE
  • Infinity – YUURISk8 the Infinity
  • Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – "Watashi" (VA: Aoi Yūki) – So I'm a Spider, So What?

Best Action

  • Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
  • JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
  • SSSS.DYNAZENON
  • Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
  • WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

  • 86 EIGHTY-SIX
  • Fruits Basket the Final Season
  • Kageki Shojo!!
  • ODDTAXI
  • To Your Eternity
  • WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Film

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll's panel of judges before voting opened on January 18. The Anime Awards 2021 will be announced on the official voting page and on Crunchyroll's social media channels on Wednesday, February 9.

Source: Press release

