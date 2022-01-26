Parrot Analytics: Attack on Titan Was World's Most "In-Demand" Show of 2021

Anime is 1st non-English language series to earn the title

Market research firm Parrot Analytics identified Attack on Titan as world's most "in-demand" television show of 2021 in its 4th annual Global TV Demand Awards. It is the first non-English language series to earn the title, previously held by only The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones .

Attack on Titan was also named the most In-demand anime series. In addition, Dragon Ball Z was named the most in-demand legacy series. Disney Plus won the "exceptional streaming platform" award. The Korean drama Squid Game was the most in-demand series debut, a first for a non-English language series.

Senior strategy analyst Julia Alexander said that the results reflect changing audience preferences for more international content, highlighting accessibility as a key factor. "High caliber anime series out of Japan, like Attack on Titan , are more easily available now than ever before, streamlining the process of discovery, consumption, and conversation,” she said.

The winning series for each category was determined based on Parrot Analytics global TV demand data between January 1 to December 31, 2021. Parrot told ANN that it determines the demand based on "signals on the web," such as Facebook likes, Google search data, etc.

According to Parrot's press release, global demand for anime grew by 118% last year, and the genre's global demand share increased from 4.2% to 7.1%. Anime was the third most in-demand global subgenre in 2021, behind only crime dramas and sitcoms.

Worldwide, the demand for all non-English language content grew at roughly twice the rate of the demand for English-language content from January to December 2021. Global demand for Japanese-language content, largely driven by anime series, increased by 83%, while demand for Korean-language content grew by 37%.

Last year, Parrot reported that global consumption of anime has "nearly doubled since 2017."

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. The second part anime premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January at 24:05 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 a.m.) in Japan.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Source: Press Release