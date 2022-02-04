Odd Taxi Gets Odd Collab With Portable Sauna Business

According to the collaboration website, the tie-up came to be because the anime features numerous scenes where the characters talk in a sauna

The Odd Taxi anime launched an odd collaboration last month with the Sauna Camp portable sauna business. According to the collaboration website, the tie-up came to be because the Odd Taxi anime features numerous scenes where the characters talk in a sauna. Fittingly, the collaboration key visual depicts the characters doing exactly that.

Sauna Camp will sell various Odd Taxi -related merchandise, including clothing, towels, stickers, bags, air freshener, and acrylic key holders. One of the more memorable pieces of merch is a sauna hat styled after Odokawa.

The items can be purchased in Japan from Sauna Camp's online store. The following sauna establishments around the country are also giving out free stickers to customers who ask for one (while stocks last): Spa & Capsule New Wing, Sauna & Capsule Hotel Hokuo, Ofuro Café Utatane, Sky Spa Yokohama, and Nagominoyu. The third batch of stickers began distribution on Saturday.

Finally, the Odd Taxi and Sauna Camp's Twitter accounts held a giveaway campaign for posters signed by Odd Taxi director Baku Kinoshita . The campaign will end this Friday.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2021 and aired for 13 episodes. The Eiga Odd Taxi: In the Woods film will premiere in Japan on April 1. The film is a "reconstruction" of the television anime episodes, but it also depicts what happens after the television anime's finale. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime and will also stream the film.

