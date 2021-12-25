Odd Taxi Anime Gets Film on April 1

Main cast, staff return from series that premiered on April 5

The official Twitter account for the original anime Odd Taxi announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a film project titled Eiga Odd Taxi : In the Woods that will premiere in Japan on April 1, 2022. The television anime's main cast and staff are returning, and ASMIK Ace is distributing.

The film is a "reconstruction" of the television anime episodes, but it also depicts what happens after the television anime's finale.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 5 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in the West.

The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) wrote the anime. Baku Kinoshita directed the anime with Norio Nitta as the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama designed the characters. Kohei Yoshida was the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB were in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon was in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM produced the anime. P.I.C.S. was also credited for the original work and planning. Skirt (singer-songwriter Wataru Sawabe 's solo project) and rapper/DJ PUNPEE performed the show's opening theme song "Odd Taxi," and Suzuko Mimori performed the ending theme song "Sugarless Kiss."

Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation of the anime on January 15 on Shogakukan 's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.