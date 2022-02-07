Interest
Hobbyist Painter Gives JoJo Bizarre Adventure Jolyne Figure a Makeover
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The YouTuber MAman, who runs a figure painting channel, showed off a particularly drastic alteration she made to a figure of Jolyne from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. She repainted the colors from scratch to make the figure more closely resemble the art from Hirohiko Araki's original manga, resulting in an eye-popping end product.
Before︎➤After💚空条徐倫フィギュア— 🎨MAマン🎨【フィギュアペイントYouTuber】 (@M_A_paintman) February 5, 2022
二次元化しました。やれやれだわ。 pic.twitter.com/gbvvimH8X1
MAman shared her process of procuring the figure and painting it on a video she released on Saturday:
david production released the first part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the anime based on the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, on Netflix on December 1. Crunchyroll streamed david production's previous JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime as they aired.