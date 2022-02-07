Hobbyist Painter Gives JoJo Bizarre Adventure Jolyne Figure a Makeover

The YouTuber MAman, who runs a figure painting channel, showed off a particularly drastic alteration she made to a figure of Jolyne from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean . She repainted the colors from scratch to make the figure more closely resemble the art from Hirohiko Araki 's original manga, resulting in an eye-popping end product.

MAman shared her process of procuring the figure and painting it on a video she released on Saturday: