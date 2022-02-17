Nintendo Opens Site for Most Downloaded 3DS Games in Japan

See which games were the most popular during the handheld console's heyday.

Before Nintendo shuts down the eShop online store for its Nintendo 3DS platform, the company is sharing the most popular downloaded games in Japan. The game ranking site lists the most downloaded games for the last 10 years, beginning in 2011. The list includes games for the virtual console.

Unsurprisingly, Pokémon and Monster Hunter franchise releases did well, but North American gamers may be unfamiliar with The Battle Cats POP! , a tower defense game that stayed in the top three for six consecutive years. Developed by PONOS , The Battle Cats POP! is a tower defense game originally released for mobile devices and then later ported for the 3DS system. Nintendo released the English-language version on June 26, 2016.

The top three games for each year are listed below.

2011

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX Super Mario Land 3D Classics Xevious

2012

Animal Crossing: New Leaf amiibo + Pokémon Dream Radar The Denpa Men: They Came By Wave

2013

Monster Hunter 4 Animal Crossing: New Leaf amiibo + Bike Rider DX

2014

Pokémon Battle Trozei/Pokémon Link: Battle! Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

2015

Monster Hunter Generations The Battle Cats POP! Cube Creator 3D

2016

Pokémon Yellow Pokémon Red The Battle Cats POP!

2017

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Pokémon Silver The Battle Cats POP!

2018

Pokémon Crystal The Battle Cats POP! Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition

2019

The Battle Cats POP! Pokémon Crystal Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

2020