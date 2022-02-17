Interest
Nintendo Opens Site for Most Downloaded 3DS Games in Japan
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Before Nintendo shuts down the eShop online store for its Nintendo 3DS platform, the company is sharing the most popular downloaded games in Japan. The game ranking site lists the most downloaded games for the last 10 years, beginning in 2011. The list includes games for the virtual console.
Unsurprisingly, Pokémon and Monster Hunter franchise releases did well, but North American gamers may be unfamiliar with The Battle Cats POP!, a tower defense game that stayed in the top three for six consecutive years. Developed by PONOS, The Battle Cats POP! is a tower defense game originally released for mobile devices and then later ported for the 3DS system. Nintendo released the English-language version on June 26, 2016.
The top three games for each year are listed below.
2011
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- Super Mario Land
- 3D Classics Xevious
2012
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf amiibo +
- Pokémon Dream Radar
- The Denpa Men: They Came By Wave
2013
- Monster Hunter 4
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf amiibo +
- Bike Rider DX
2014
- Pokémon Battle Trozei/Pokémon Link: Battle!
- Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS
- Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
2015
- Monster Hunter Generations
- The Battle Cats POP!
- Cube Creator 3D
2016
- Pokémon Yellow
- Pokémon Red
- The Battle Cats POP!
2017
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Pokémon Silver
- The Battle Cats POP!
2018
- Pokémon Crystal
- The Battle Cats POP!
- Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition
2019
- The Battle Cats POP!
- Pokémon Crystal
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
2020
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf amiibo +
- Pokémon Crystal
- The Battle Cats POP!