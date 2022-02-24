Cover Corp. Announces Termination of VTuber Uruha Rushia's Contract

Agency: Rushia leaked business matters, distributed false information

Cover Corporation announced on Thursday that it is terminating its agreement with the hololive group's Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Uruha Rushia due to contract violations. The company claimed that the talent distributed "false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters."

Rushia's YouTube channel and membership service will shut down around the end of March. The company will also issue refunds for her 2022 birthday celebration merchandise at a later date.

According to Cover, Rushia's actions have "caused the company to suffer reputational damage," and the company promises to instruct its other affiliated talents in order to ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future.

The news follows recent speculations around Rushia's relationship status after the talent allegedly received a Discord message from the male utaite (online-based singer) Mafumafu while on stream. Mafumafu addressed the allegations in a tweet last Friday obliquely referring to Rushia: "I became good friends with that person through games. Last night, I made contact to play a game together. I am sorry for the discomfort I caused to many people. It is not true that we live together."

A Japanese YouTube video that claims to have information leaked directly from Rushia has received over 1.7 million views as of this article's writing.

Last week, the agency announced that Rushia would not appear at the 3rd Anniversary GARIBENGER V Super Thanksgiving event on February 20 due to "poor health." On February 14, Cover addressed harassment of Rushia in a statement, and announced that it would take action against "slander and defamation" directed at her.

Uruha Rushia is a 3rd generation hololive talent who debuted on July 18, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as "a necromancer from the Underworld Academy who is not good at communicating with people. She does not want to be alone, however, which is why she talks to the spirits and the damned."

According to Playboard's data on YouTube 's Superchat statistics, Rushia is currently the world's top Superchat earner of all time. As of February 14, 2022, she has earned approximately 379 million yen (US$3.2 million) in total. She earned 17 million yen (almost US$150,000) in January alone.

Source: Cover Corporation's official website