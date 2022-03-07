hololive English Opens 1st Auditions for Male Virtual YouTubers

Newest round of auditions for female characters launched on December 28; no deadline stated

Cover Corp announced on Friday that it has opened auditions for the first wave of male Virtual YouTubers under the hololive English group. According to the English press release, applicants must have livestreaming experience, be able to perform as a male character (actual gender is irrelevant), be able to speak fluent English, be able to stream at least three times a week for a minimum duration of one year, and be at least 18 years of age.

Holostars, the Japanese-speaking spinoff group from hololive featuring male characters, posted a recruitment video ad on its YouTube channel.

[🎉News🎉]

Male VTuber auditions for hololive English are now open‼️

We look forward to seeing your auditions!



🔽Info🔽

EN: https://t.co/KrUpIf8mQ7

JP: https://t.co/jmQAtiHnFB#hololiveEnglish — hololive Official (@hololive_En) March 4, 2022

Those interested can apply through the online form. A deadline has not been specified as of press time. Successful applicants will be contacted within a month of applying.

The newest round of auditions for female characters launched on December 28.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 50 million fans on YouTube . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth", in September 2020; the second group, "Council", debuted in August 2021.

The holostars spinoff group featuring male characters debuted its first generation talent in June 2019.