hololive English Announces Next Generation Talent

hololive English -Council- to launch debut streams from August 22

Cover Corp announced the launch of a "new era of hololive English" on Tuesday with the "hololive English -Council-" group. Five new talents launched their Twitter accounts on Tuesday, and they will begin streaming activities on August 22. Their names are Tsukumo Sana, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz.

In anticipation of the debut, hololive English has released a story-based promotional video on its YouTube channel:

Further details about each talent is below:

Tsukumo Sana was designed by Occultic;Nine and Rental Magica illustrator pako . She is "the Speaker of 'Space,' the very first concept created by the Gods."

Ceres Fauna was designed by Girly Air Force character designer and The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy illustrator Asagi Tōsaka . She is "the Keeper of 'Nature,' the second concept created by the Gods."

Ouro Kronii was designed by Fate/Extra and Fate/Grand Order character designer Arco Wada . She is "the Warden of 'Time,' the third concept birthed by the Gods and the one most intrinsically linked with mankind."

Nanashi Mumei was designed by Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina illustrator Azure . She is "the Guardian of 'Civilization,' a concept crafted by mankind."

Hakos Baelz was designed by Kaguya Luna character designer Mika Pikazo . She is "the very concept of Chaos, birthed by the world, itself."

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

The VSinger IRyS debuted in July under a new branch, titled “Project: HOPE."

Source: Press Release