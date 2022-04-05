Kaiju No. 8 Takes Over Metro Station in Milan

The first volume of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga launched in Italy on March 24, and to commemorate the occasion, Italian publisher Star Comics has installed a massive mural dedicated to the manga in the Porta Genova station in Milan.

Star comics also released a video that gives us a better look at the installation, which covers almost 270 square meters (or 886 square feet) of space in total.

This is not the first time the Kaiju No. 8 manga has been received with so much fanfare in Europe. In October 2021, France welcomed the launch of the manga's first volume with a 45-meter tall mural that spread across the building of the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris.

Matsumoto launched the Kaiju No. 8 manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, 2020, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand. Last month, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

Thanks to Ku for the news tip, photo by Star Comics