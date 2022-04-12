Help Bojji & Kage Escape the Underworld In Ranking of Kings Escape Room

Game will run in North Shinjuku's Dramatic Hole from April 29 to May 29

The Ranking of Kings anime is getting a "dramatic" escape room, which will run in North Shinjuku's Dramatic Hole from April 29 to May 29. Participants will aid Bojji and Kage as they attempt to break free from the Underworld dungeon, which is rumored to be a place where nobody can escape from.

Yodaka no Record, the game's organizer, describes the "Escape from the Still-as-death Underworld Dungeon" game concept as a "dramatic" escape room because players will experience events "far removed from daily life" as they progress in the dramatic story. The game will feature voices by Minami Hinata (Bojji), Ayumu Murase (Kage), Rina Satou (Hilling), and Takahiro Sakurai (Despa).

Sōsuke Tōka 's Ranking of Kings ( Ōsama Ranking ) manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. He is able to make his first-ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on October 14, and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub.

