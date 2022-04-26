Research and Destroy Game Reveals Steins;Gate, Danganronpa, More Costume DLC

Game launched on Monday

Spike Chunsoft revealed the RESEARCH and DESTROY game's new costume DLC on Monday, which includes crossovers with Steins;Gate , Danganronpa 2 , Zero Escape , and AI: The Somnium Files . Each pack costs US$2.99 each; they can also be purchased as a bundle for US$9.99.

Danganronpa 2 Costume Pack: Naegi Komaeda costume for Larry, Chihiro Nanami costume for Marie, Monokuma costume for Gary Steins;Gate Costume Pack: Rintarou Okabe costume for Larry, Kurisu Makise costume for Marie, Daru costume for Gary AI: The Somnium Files Costume Pack: Date Kaname costume for Larry, Iris Sagan costume for Marie, Aibo costume for Gary Zero Escape Costume Pack: Sigma Klim costume for Larry, Phi costume for Marie, Zero III costume for Gary

Implausible Industries' RESEARCH and DESTROY turn-based action game launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on Monday. It is available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Source: Spike Chunsoft