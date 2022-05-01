Interest
Pop Team Epic Creator Bkub Okawa Gets Married
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pop Team Epic manga creator Bkub Okawa announced on Twitter on Sunday that he got married on Saturday. He added that he and his wife started living together in 2020, and that she is "a woman who supports this slovenly Bkub." He posted an illustration on Twitter on Sunday to commemorate the announcement.
色々落ち着いたので超個人的なご報告を。— 大川ぶくぶ/bkub (@bkub_comic) May 1, 2022
昨日に結婚式をしました。
お相手は一昨年くらいから一緒に住んでくれて
だらしないぶくぶを支えてくれていた女性です。
家庭を持ってこれからますます頑張る所存です。
よろしくお願いいたします。
幸せのクソマンガボーイより pic.twitter.com/JKOjBx7eaN
Okawa launched the Pop Team Epic comedy manga on Takeshobo's Manga Life Win website in 2014 and ended it in 2015. Ōkawa launched the "second season" of the manga in February 2016 and ended it in April 2017. The manga started a "third season" in October 2017 and ended in January 2019. The series then continued with a "fourth season" that also ended in January 2019.
The manga's television anime series premiered in January 2018. HIDIVE, Funimation, Crunchyroll, AsianCrush, and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2018. The anime's second series will premiere in October.
Okawa launched a "new series" titled Poputan on Manga Life Win in October 2019. The manga centers on the "completely new characters" Poputan and Pipitan. The website lists the manga separately from Pop Team Epic.
Sources: Bkub Okawa's Twitter account, Comic Natalie