Pop Team Epic Anime Gets 2nd Series in 2022

A teaser video debuted on Sunday after Pop Team Epic Repeat (remix version), the rebroadcast of the Pop Team Epic television anime series, and the video announced that a second anime series has been green-lit for next year. The video stars two versions of Shōta Aoi , the voice actor who made a memorable appearance in the finale of the first series.





Crunchyroll , Funimation , and HIDIVE are streaming Pop Team Epic Repeat as it airs in Japan.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic ! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Ōkawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!

The original broadcast of the first series featured Masashi Ebara and Houchu Ohtsuka as Popuko and Pipimi in the first episode's first half, and Yuji Mitsuya and Noriko Hidaka as Popuko and Pipimi in the second half.

The first television anime series premiered in January 2018. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , AsianCrush , and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the series in June 2018. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime in the United States in February 2020, but originally with only half of each episode available. Netflix has since reuploaded the full versions of each episode.

The original anime's full episodes are each 23 minutes long. Each episode has two main parts with much of the same content. The two parts have different voice actors, as well as some different content such as altered jokes.