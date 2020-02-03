Netflix Streams Pop Team Epic Anime With Half Episodes in U.S.

Netflix is streaming the Pop Team Epic anime series with 11-minute episodes in the United States. The series' 12 episodes are available with Japanese audio and English and French subtitles.

The anime's full episodes are 23 minutes long each. Each episode has two main parts with much of the same content. The two parts have different voice actors, as well as some different content such as altered jokes.

ANN confirmed that the full 23-minute episodes of the anime are available on Netflix in Japan, but English subtitles are not available. Three television specials are also available to stream with the main series in Japan. Additionally, ANN confirmed that the anime is not available on Netflix in the Philippines.

The anime adapts a surreal four-panel manga by Bkub Okawa that centers around two 14-year-old girls, the short Popuko and the tall Pipimi.

The television anime series premiered in January 2018. HIDIVE , Funimation , Crunchyroll , AsianCrush , and Amazon Prime Video all streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the series in June 2018. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2018.

The anime received a two-episode special that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks streamed the specials on HIDIVE , Crunchyroll , AsianCrush , Midnight Pulp , and Amazon Prime as they aired in Japan. The television anime also inspired horse-racing shorts in collaboration with the Japan Racing Association (JRA).

Source: Netflix via @Daiz42's Twitter account