You Can Now Buy the Outfits in Birdie Wing's ED

Bandai Fashion Collection is teaming up with golf apparel brand Jack Bunny!! to recreate the outfits depicted in the Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- anime's ending sequence, embedded below:

The lineup includes Eve and Aoi Amawashi's shirts, hats, skirts, and shorts. Fans can enjoy their own outing on the golf course with cart bags and ball cases. Other assorted goods include tote bags, T-shirts, face towels, and mugs with the anime's logo printed on them. Orders are open in Japan until May 31.

The original golf television anime produced by Bandai Namco Pictures premiered on April 5. Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Jack Bunny!! is credited in the anime for apparel cooperation.

Source: Bandai Fashion Collection website via Crunchyroll News