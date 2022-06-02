Interest
Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 6.5 Anime Ad Highlights Charlemagne
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Japanese version of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game unveiled an animated television commercial for the Lostbelt 6.5 story event on Wednesday. The ad highlights Charlemagne, a Saber-class servant only previously playable in the Fate/Extella Link game, and a new Ruler-class servant.
The "Lostbelt No. 6.5 Shisо̄ Kengen Kaiiki - Traum: Aru Gensо̄ no Sei to Shi" (The Boundary Where Thoughts of Death Manifest - Traum: A Certain Phantasmal Life and Death) chapter is the sixth main chapter in the Fate/Grand Order's "Cosmos in the Lostbelt" storyline.
Aniplex released the game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The game has inspired various anime adaptations, including OVAs, a TV series, and films.