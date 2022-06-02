Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 6.5 Anime Ad Highlights Charlemagne

The Saber-class servant was only previously playable in the Fate/Extella Link game

The Japanese version of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game unveiled an animated television commercial for the Lostbelt 6.5 story event on Wednesday. The ad highlights Charlemagne, a Saber-class servant only previously playable in the Fate/Extella Link game, and a new Ruler-class servant.

The "Lostbelt No. 6.5 Shisо̄ Kengen Kaiiki - Traum: Aru Gensо̄ no Sei to Shi" (The Boundary Where Thoughts of Death Manifest - Traum: A Certain Phantasmal Life and Death) chapter is the sixth main chapter in the Fate/Grand Order's "Cosmos in the Lostbelt" storyline.