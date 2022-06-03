Universal Studios Hollywood Previews Mario Kart Attraction For Early 2023 Opening

Universal Studios Hollywood began streaming a video previewing the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" attraction for its Super Nintendo World area on Thursday. The area will open in early 2023.

The interactive augmented reality ride is identical to the "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" attraction at Universal Studios Japan . Participants wear special goggles and compete against Bowser on Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Universal Studios Japan opened its Super Nintendo World area in March 2021.

The first phase of the Super Nintendo World area opened with two rides named "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge" and "Yoshi's Adventure." Visitors to the attractions are given magnetic Powerup Bands that allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting real-life "? Blocks." The wristbands are able to keep track of scores (including a park-wide ranking board), coins, and stars from various rides, and they are able to interact with a "game console."

The effort is part of the larger planned Nintendo -themed initiative that Universal is adding to its theme parks.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper in March 2021 that, according to Universal Studios , its Epic Universal theme park is scheduled to open in early 2025. Epic Universal is slated to include Super Nintendo World. The new park was initially scheduled to open in 2023 before construction delays took place due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Construction crews have restarted work at the park.

Ahead of the Super Nintendo World area's opening, Universal Studios Hollywood's Feature Presentation retail store will sell Mario -themed apparel and plush toys.

Source: Press Release via Crunchyroll News