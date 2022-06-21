Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Reveals Why Bright Noa Was Aged Up For Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Film

Bright was 19 years old in the original series, 25 in the film

In the original Mobile Suit Gundam TV series, Bright Noa was just 19 years old when he commanded the White Base. In the Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film, however, he was aged up to 25. Director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko revealed the reason for this at a talk show screening on Monday.

"In the past, a character over 20 in a children's program would have been designated an uncle-type figure (ojisan)," he explained. "Bright was meant to be an older brother figure rather than an uncle figure, so his age was set at 19, the oldest he could be to represent that type. So rather than changing it [for the film], we just gave him the age that should have been common sense from the beginning."

Comedian Atsushi Tamura , who has a reputation for being a Gundam enthusiast, praised Bright's depiction in both the film and TV series, commenting that when he was a child he used to think that Bright was too harsh to Amuro, but that he now sympathizes with the stress of a managerial position. He also highlighted the scene where Mirai hands Bright a cup of coffee as a relatable moment from an adult perspective.

Tamura's reaction is quite common among older viewers of Gundam . It is incredible to imagine that Bright shouldered such a heavy responsibility at a young age. Even his film counterpart might be considered very young for the role. How do you feel about Bright Noa?

Source: Comic Natalie