Yoshihiro Togashi Addresses His Health Problems in Art Exhibition Message

Manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi is getting an art exhibition in Tokyo's Mori Arts Center Gallery from October 28 to January 9. To commemorate the announcement, he released a public message thanking fans for their support while addressing the health issues affecting his work.

An unofficial translation is below:

I am pleased to announce the Yoshihiro Togashi exhibit -PUZZLE-. This was only possible thanks to the warm feelings and support of the readers. Allow me to express my sincere gratitude to you all. That was stiff of me, huh? I think so too. You're probably thinking, "Go draw the next chapter already." True, I was unable to sit in a chair for two years, which made me unable to draw, but by throwing conventional methods to the wayside, I've been able to resume drawing somehow. Everyone, I sincerely ask you to take care of your backs and hips. Just two weeks before writing this message, I couldn't get into position to wipe my butt and had to take a shower every time I pooped. It takes 3-5 times longer for me to do everyday movements. Your hips are important. So if you're at the exhibit and you happen to drop something, I recommend assuming a sumo crouching posture when you pick it up. Sincerely, Yoshihiro Togashi .

Togashi included an illustration of himself as an anthropomorphic dog lying on its back while drawing, and captioned it, "Currently, I can only draw in this position."

The exhibit will include over 350 pieces of manuscript artwork and color illustrations. After its run in Tokyo, the exhibit will move to Osaka and Fukuoka. Togashi drew the event's key visual, which depicts characters from Hunter X Hunter , Yu Yu Hakusho , and Level E .

In May, Togashi created a Twitter account to tease the return of his Hunter X Hunter manga . He commented in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that he has finished the rough drafts for 10 chapters, which is the typical amount for a compiled book volume.

The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018. The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.