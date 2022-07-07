Ai Yazawa Gets Art Exhibition This Month, But Says NANA Hiatus Will Continue

"It's been a long time sincewent on hiatus. I am sorry that I still cannot restart the serialization."

To promote her upcoming art exhibition in Tokyo this month, manga artist Ai Yazawa conducted an email interview with Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci . In the interview, she thanked the fans for their support and apologized for NANA 's continuing hiatus: "It's been a long time since NANA went on hiatus. I am sorry that I still cannot restart the serialization."

"Even within these circumstances, the fact that I can hold an exhibit and be featured in Da Vinci like this is only possible because of all the readers who have continued to love my works," she continued. "I am truly grateful to you all. Also, for those of you wondering, 'Who's Ai Yazawa ?' it would make me so happy if this got you interested. I've been putting as much as I'm capable of into the exhibit, so I hope you can enjoy it."

The short interview shares insights on Yazawa's approach to drawing and storytelling. When asked how much the charismatic bad boys in her work reflect her tastes, she quipped, "They might be irresistibly charismatic, but I have no desire to date them." She also revealed the other vocations she has considered besides manga artist include stylist, horticulturist, landscape designer, and architect.

Ai Yazawa launched the original manga series in Shueisha 's Cookie magazine in May 2000. Yazawa put the manga on hiatus in 2009 while being treated for an unspecified serious illness. She was released from the hospital in 2010 and revealed that she did not know when or if she would return to working again. Viz Media released all 21 volumes of the series in North America. The manga inspired a television anime and two live-action films.

Yazawa is also known for drawing Paradise Kiss , Tenshi Nanka ja Nai , Neighborhood Story , and Last Quarter .

The "All Time Best" Ai Yazawa exhibition will run in Tokyo's Shinjuku Takashimaya department store from July 20 to August 8. It will move to Osaka's Takashimaya store from August 24 to September 12, Yokohama's Takashimya store from September 21 to October 10, Okayama's Aeon Mall from November 26 to December 25, and Kyoto's Daimaru Museum from January 4 to 22.

The exhibit will showcase over 300 art pieces across Yazawa's major works, with an emphasis on street fashion, manga artwork, and collaboration products.