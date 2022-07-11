Interest
Castlevania Animator Directs Dragon Ball Fan Film With Eye-Popping Animation
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Naseer Pasha says the film took four years to make
A Dragon Ball fan film with eye-popping animation has already racked up three million views since its debut last Wednesday. Castlevania animator Naseer Pasha directed, animated, and storyboarded the 11-minute video at the Canada-based independent creative team Studio Stray Dog.
The full credits list is as follows:
- Animation, Storyboards, Direction: Naseer Pasha
- Colour Direction: Michael Chung
- Creative Audio Direction & Sound Design: David Vitas
- Cel Colour: Naseer Pasha, Sandie Grunberg, Chris Morin, Michael Chung, Matthew Bakerdjian, Mark Conmigo, Dale Watson
- Japanese Translation & Kanji Consultation: Kanako Pasha
- Calligraphy, Character Design, Composite: Naseer Pasha
- BG Layout: Kanako Pasha, Naseer Pasha, Ines Marsal, Dale Watson, Giuseppe Arabia, Michael Chung, Tenzin Chime
- BG Paint: Michael Chung, Naseer Pasha
- Frame Check: Chris Morin, Mark Conmigo, John Chan, Naseer Pasha, Michael Chung
- Final QC Check: Kanako Pasha
- Final Mix & Engineering: David Vitas
- Music covers: Cooper Maden ("DBZ Prologue theme," "Tournament Drums"), Charlie Parra Del Riego ("Limit Break X Survivor"), Friedrich Habetler ("Super Saiyan 3 Goku Main Theme," "Vegeta Royal Blue Theme").
- Voice Acting: Elsie Love Lock, Jordan Woollen, Jason Alexander Sukhram
Pasha revealed at the end of the video that the project, which was made for fun without a budget, took four years to complete. The film is dedicated to "every child who believed they could train in 100 times the Earth's gravity, and to every artist who taped Dragon Ball Z and paused it to draw their favourite heroes."