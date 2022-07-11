Castlevania Animator Directs Dragon Ball Fan Film With Eye-Popping Animation

Naseer Pasha says the film took four years to make

A Dragon Ball fan film with eye-popping animation has already racked up three million views since its debut last Wednesday. Castlevania animator Naseer Pasha directed, animated, and storyboarded the 11-minute video at the Canada-based independent creative team Studio Stray Dog.

The full credits list is as follows:

Animation, Storyboards, Direction: Naseer Pasha

Colour Direction: Michael Chung

Creative Audio Direction & Sound Design: David Vitas

Cel Colour: Naseer Pasha, Sandie Grunberg, Chris Morin, Michael Chung, Matthew Bakerdjian, Mark Conmigo, Dale Watson

Japanese Translation & Kanji Consultation: Kanako Pasha

Calligraphy, Character Design, Composite: Naseer Pasha

BG Layout: Kanako Pasha, Naseer Pasha, Ines Marsal, Dale Watson, Giuseppe Arabia, Michael Chung, Tenzin Chime

BG Paint: Michael Chung, Naseer Pasha

Frame Check: Chris Morin, Mark Conmigo, John Chan, Naseer Pasha, Michael Chung

Final QC Check: Kanako Pasha

Final Mix & Engineering: David Vitas

Music covers: Cooper Maden (" DBZ Prologue theme," "Tournament Drums"), Charlie Parra Del Riego ("Limit Break X Survivor"), Friedrich Habetler ("Super Saiyan 3 Goku Main Theme," "Vegeta Royal Blue Theme").

Voice Acting: Elsie Love Lock, Jordan Woollen , Jason Alexander Sukhram